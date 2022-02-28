Cat season is just around the corner and Valley Animal Center is getting prepared by putting out the call for foster homes for bottle babies.

Bottle babies are kittens that have been abandoned by their mothers and require a bottle feeding every 2 hours. It’s a rewarding commitment.

Those interested can go to ValleyAnimal.org to learn more.

Pennies for Pets is the Valley Animal Center’s month-long fundraiser.

The event raises money for the organization to help them with the cost of caring for the animals they house and uniting pets with people.

People can donate at on Instagram, Facebook or by texting the code “P4P” to 559-354-3636.