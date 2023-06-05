Valley Animal Center now offers pet grooming services.

Pet Groomer Larissa Frias joined the show with all the details and Rico, this week’s adorable adoptable.

Rico Suave is an 8-year-old chihuahua mix that was brought to us from a local animal shelter. He may be small but he sure is fierce! Being in a shelter environment does not slow him down one bit. He loves to play all day long and can be very vocal when he gets really excited. But he will become much calmer once he is relaxing and laying down. He loves to go on long walks and spend all day with people that will give him all their love and, of course, treats. Rico Suave does great with other small dogs and people! Rico can be very anxious when left alone so a perfect home would be with someone who can take him for car rides and trips!