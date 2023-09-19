George (animal ID: 27199) is a 2-year-old Siberian husky mix. He is a jolly dog who loves all dogs and cats.

As a young husky mix, George has tons of energy.

He is very treat-motivated and will be your best friend if you have some treats to give.

His adoption fee is $180, which includes him being neutered, up to date on vaccines and dewormed.

Visit ValleyAnimal.org to pre-fill George’s adoption application and visit the adoption center at the Valley Animal Center at 3934 N Hayston Ave Fresno, CA 93726 Wednesday – Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.