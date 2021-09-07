Valley Animal Center: Gabby the pitty needs a loving forever home

Gabby has been previously adopted from Valley Animal Center in August of 2018. She had a great life with her new owner but Gabby was returned when her owner got sick.

Gabby has had to readjust to being in a shelter setting as she is much happier in the company of people. Because she is a senior dog, her ideal home environment is with someone who is home often to keep Gabby company.

Gabby loves to lounge around and especially loves sunbathing in kiddy pools. She loves toys, but would also much rather take naps on you. She’s not a typical pitty size but is rather short and stalky, which makes her the perfect little bundle of joy.

She does prefer to be the only dog and is great with the elderly, adults, and children.

If anyone is interested in adopting Gabby, they may submit their online application at https://valleyanimal.org/dog-adoption-application/.

Once the application is submitted, an animal care associate will review the application and follow up with the applicant within 24 hours. Or, they can walk-in to the Valley Animal Center adoption center any day from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.