August 1 marks the beginning of the Clear the Shelters campaign to help local shelters get adoptable animals into forever homes.

Valley Animal Center has created the ultimate adoption experience.

Inspired by Jurassic Park, The Valley Animal Center animal care staff sorted their adorable adoptable into four different dinosaurs based on the animals’ personalities; T-Rex, Stegosaurus, Brontosaurus, and Velociraptor.

“By showcasing their dogs and cats in a fun way this month, we hope to provide potential adopters the opportunity to be imaginative in their adoption journey. Adoption fees have been reduced for the month as well,” Alisia Sanchez, marketing manager with the Valley Animal Center, said.

To kick things off they brought on Honey Bun, a small 12-month Chihuahua who was abandoned right outside Valley Animal Center.

A Valley Animal Center staff member was able to catch her and brought her indoors. Sadly, she didn’t trust anyone at first but she’s been able to open up to new people.

Honey Bun gets along with people and other dogs but she does have anxiety being around too many people at once. We also recommend she go to a home with no small children. She is cat friendly only to adult cats, no kittens.

Honey Bun has been categorized as a Velociraptor. Every Velociraptor is an energetic troublemaker who can be very unpredictable. They are very active, temperamental dinosaurs and are well known for being particular. Honey Bun’s Clear the Shelters adoption fee has been reduced to $100 and comes with her being spayed, microchipped, flea treated, dewormed, and up to date on vaccinations. Adopters get one free wellness exam and a goodie bag to take home. If anyone is interested, they can come to meet Honey Bun at the Valley Animal Center dog adoption center any day from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or fill out the pre-adoption application found here: https://valleyanimal.org/dog-adoption-application/

To learn more about our Clear the Shelters efforts visit https://valleyanimal.org/clear-the-shelters-2022/