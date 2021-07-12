Valley Animal Center: Charlotte the dog needs a forever home

Charlotte (animal ID: 23854) arrived at Valley Animal Center very scared and confused.

She was so skittish and fearful that one of our dog care associates, Jessica Silva, felt it was best to foster Charlotte. Since being fostered in a home setting, Charlotte has come a long way. She is still easily scared and will need time and patience when brought to a new home.

Valley Animal Center is looking for someone who will be patient with Charlotte as she adapts to her new home.

A home with children may not be the best environment for Charlotte at the moment because she is still skittish, and the energy of kids might frighten her.

While Charlotte may not be the dog who runs to you for hugs and kisses, we know that once she gets comfortable enough with you, she will enjoy laying down on the bed or couch by your side.

Anyone is interested in adopting Charlotte, may submit an online application at https://valleyanimal.org/dogs/. Once the application is submitted, an animal care associate will review the application and follow up with the applicant within 24 hours.