National Kitten Day is July 10 and The Valley Animal Center joined the show live from their kitten room.

Now through July 31st, you can welcome a kitten into your home for only $50, a $70 discount thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation “Empty the Shelters” Adoption Event.

The adoption fee includes:

Spay/neuter

FVRCP

Leukemia and Rabies vaccinations (depending on age)

De-worm

Flea treatmentMicrochip ID

Valley Animal Center Adoption Center is open from Wednesday through Friday from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 am – 4:30 pm.