Doug is an approximately 12 months old Pitbull mix. He’s a super sweet boy and a giant love bug but is also a little scaredy-cat. He does warm up quickly but would benefit from some extra love, attention, and socializing. This little guy is sweet and shy and we would love to see him at our dog park meeting new people and other dogs!

If anyone is interested in adopting Doug, they may submit their online application online.

Once the application is submitted, an animal care associate will review the application and follow up with the applicant within 24 hours. Or, they can walk into the Valley Animal Center adoption center any day from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to meet Doug in person.