Bob is a 2-year-old terrier mix.

The staff at Valley Animal Center has been helping Bob get used to being around other dogs, as he can be picky sometimes. Bob can be the biggest love bug and enjoys quality time with the staff! He also really LOVES treats!

Bob has been doing better with the other dogs, but he does require a meet and greet with potential adopters and any other dogs in the home.

Valley Animal Center is currently partnering with BISSELL Pet Foundation for its #EmptytheShelters campaign. Now through Oct. 15, all adoption fees for adult dogs at the Valley Animal Center and cats are reduced to $50.

Valley Animal Center is also hosting its Halloween PhotoBOOth starting this Thursday!

This year’s theme is creepy circus/carnival. With each photo session, everyone will receive one printed photo and three edited digital images emailed to them. The cost is $30 for appointments and $40 for walk-ins. All pets and people are welcomed.

Halloween PhotoBOOTH dates and times are: