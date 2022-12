To end the year The Valley Animal Center brought a double dose of ‘adorable adoptables.’

Rufus and Vida were brought to The Valley Animal Center by animal control. While Valley Animal Center would love to have Rufus and Vida adopted together, it’s not required.

Anyone interested in meeting Rufus or Vida can visit them at the Valley Animal Center from Wednesday through Friday from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 am – 4:30 pm.