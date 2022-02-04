Valentines for veterans with HandsOn Central California

HandsOn Central California (HOCC) has partnered with Amy’s Hallmark to collect Valentines for Fresno County Veterans.

People who want to send some love to veterans can hand make or purchase Valentine’s Day cars at Amy’s Hallmark locations in Fresno or Clovis.

The cards are being collected at Amy’s Hallmark locations and HandsOn Central California now through February 10.

Valentines for Vets 2022 Drop Off Locations:

Amy’s Hallmark- 7855 N. Blackstone Ave. Fresno, CA 93720

Amy’s Hallmark- 1660 Herndon Ave. Clovis, CA 93611

HandsOn Central California- 1625 E. Shaw Ave. Fresno, CA 93710

Many Veterans have limited support systems, and some do not have families at all. Additionally, COVID

has made it difficult for many Veterans to participate in social activities and programs. A card or

handwritten Valentine’s Day note is a small gesture that will make a big difference in veterans feeling

loved and appreciated.

HandsOn Central California volunteers will distribute the cards to the local Veteran programs, living facilities, Veteran’s Hospital and organizations supporting Veterans. This is a first-year campaign, but HOCC is hoping to continue with it annually and expand the initiative in other Central Valley County dropoff locations.

HandsOn Central California has been a leader in the development, implementation, deployment, and

sustainability of volunteer initiatives in the Central Valley for 70 years. HandsOn has a robust portfolio of

managing volunteer programs, training, events, and initiatives across Merced, Mariposa, Stanislaus

Madera, Fresno, Tulare and Kings counties.



