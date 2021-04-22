Using writing, books, and kids to help heal after the Creek Fire

After the Creek Fire of 2020 burned entire neighborhoods in Big Creek and Pine Ridge, Susie Harder thought about the kids.  

Just days after the devastation she created the Junior Authors Program to write a children’s book as a way to raise money and help families cope with loss.  

Classrooms around the world logged on the Junior Authors’ website and participated in the voting-based platform to help create the book “Where’s My House?”.

“Where’s My House?” follows Ava and her dog Charlie as they work to rebuild Charlie’s dog house after a fire. It’s a story about transforming loss into an opportunity.  

The educational platform and activities used to create the book are guided by Common Core State Standards. Proceeds from the book, which is available in paperback, hardcover, and e-book — as well as in three languages — will go to the child authors, whose homes were destroyed in the fire. 

“Where’s My House?” is available for purchase on Amazon

To learn more about the project, or to participate, visit www.juniorauthorsprogram.com

