Dr. Daria Majzoubi, of Maj Medical Clinic in Visalia, has been practicing medicine for more than 13 years. He is passionate about finding holistic remedies to common ailments while keeping up with the very latest in traditional medicine. It’s Dr. Maj’s unique mix of holistic and traditional medicine that led him down the path of understanding and mastering stem cells.

Dr. Maj joins the show to bust some stem cell myths and teach us how stem cells can improve our health.