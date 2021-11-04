UPS hoping to add hundreds to their ranks on Brown Friday

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nearly a month before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, UPS is pulling out all the stops on its annual ‘UPS Brown Friday.’ The three-day national hiring blitz aims to make a dent in the monumental task of hiring 100,000 seasonal workers to support the holiday shopping rush.

The package delivery giant plans to host both in-person hiring fairs as well as virtual events on UPSJobs.com/BrownFriday that will support more than 1,200 locations across the U.S. The company intends to sign up at least 60,000 seasonal employees from Thursday through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com