UPS hoping to add hundreds to their ranks on Brown Friday

Nearly a month before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, UPS is pulling out all the stops on its annual ‘UPS Brown Friday.’ The three-day national hiring blitz aims to make a dent in the monumental task of hiring 100,000 seasonal workers to support the holiday shopping rush.

The package delivery giant plans to host both in-person hiring fairs as well as virtual events on UPSJobs.com/BrownFriday that will support more than 1,200 locations across the U.S. The company intends to sign up at least 60,000 seasonal employees from Thursday through Saturday.