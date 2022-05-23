United Health Centers opened its 26th Central Valley location at Minnewawa and Kings Canyon.

The 20,000-square-foot health center offers medical, dental, optometry, behavioral health, and obstetric care all under one roof.

President and CEO Colleena Curtis joined us to share why their work is so important to the valley and what they plan for the future.

United Health Centers is an FQHC. They offer payment and sliding scale plans for the uninsured and underinsured. Call 800-492-4227 to set up an appointment.