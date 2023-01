You never know when you or your family members will have an accident, so it’s important to know when and where you can get medical care to avoid a visit to the ER.

United Health Centers now has six urgent care health centers around the valley.

UHC Kerman Health Center : 517 South Madera Avenue, Kerman, CA 93630 Mon – Fri: 7:30 am – 9:00 pm

Sat – Sun: 9:00 am – 5:30 pm

Bullard Health Center: 1780 East Bullard Avenue, Fresno, CA 93710

Sanger Health Center: 1570 7 th Street, Sanger, CA 93657

Milburn Health Center: 6810 North Milburn Avenue, Fresno, CA 93722

Corcoran Health Center: 1000 Chittenden Avenue, Corcoran, CA 93212

Mendota Health Center: 121 Barboza Street, Mendota, CA 93640

Call 800-492-4227 or visit UHC online to book your next appointment