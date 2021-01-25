United Health Centers has a new location in Milburn

United Health Centers is licensed by the state of California as a community health center.
They’re located in communities all over the central valley and they’re dedicated to bringing health care to even the most rural neighborhoods.
And now they have a new location in Milburn. Right now, they offer medical and dental services and soon they’ll offer optometry and urgent care.
Visit unitedhealthcenters.org or call 800-492-4227 to make an appointment today. Health insurance is not required and same day appointments are available.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.