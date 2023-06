Visalia Health Center – Now Open! Dr. Gregory Williams– Chief Medical Officer for United Health Centers discusses the services provided at this new location. The community will enjoy the following:

Medical

Dental

Women’s Health

Prenatal Education Services

Behavioral Health

Chiropractic (Coming soon)

Optometry (Coming soon)

X-Ray/Laboratory

Free Transportation (Coming soon)

Visit: https://unitedhealthcenters.org/visaliamooney Visalia. 4038 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia