The United Conservatory of Music Fresno hosted a free haunted house during the Halloween season. Those who dared to enter received a free introductory music or art lesson.

The United Conservatory of Music teaches students from ages 4 to 99. They have classes that would interest every musician or artist.

United Conservatory of Music Fresno

6759 N First St, Fresno, CA 93710

(559) 586-6993

unitedconservatory.org