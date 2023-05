Union Jack’s Pasty Shack, a Central Valley food truck specializing in traditional British cuisine, is headed to the Stockton Flavor Fest for the first time from May 19-21, 2023.

The mobile food truck serves up British classics, including Cornish pasties, sausage rolls, and apple crumble.

Truck owners Jeremy Dyer and Ben Cunliffe joined the show ahead of the Stockton Flavor Fest.