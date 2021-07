One of Fresno’s newest business owners, Marissa Arreguin started her business Uforia during the pandemic.

She said she finally had the time to dedicate some time to something she’s always wanted to do. So, she started Uforia, a place for purses and fashion.

Arreguin is now combining her experience as an event planner to host the Creatives Outlet, get-togethers with other vendors, creatives, and culinary artists. Be sure to follow Uforia on Instagram for the latest on the next Creatives Outlet.