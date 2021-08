That’s How You Feel and Freedom First America are rival podcasts in Porterville – but it’s all in good fun.

While each of the production’s teams stay up to date on what their competitor is doing in the podcasting space, they’re now teaming up to get kids ready for school.

The two podcast teams are holding a back-to-school drive this Saturday:

Date: Saturday, August 7th

Time: 10 AM – 1 PM

Location: Porterville Pizza Factory

Grades: Pre-12th

**Backpack includes school supplies!**