Amanda Espindola and Jasmin Mejia never felt like they could find the perfect outfit, whatever the occasion, at the last minute here in Fresno. So, they opened Downtown’s newest boutique, House of Morii.

House of Morii has all the latest trends in female fashion and the personal service to help customers create unique and on-trend outfits.

The boutique is located in Downtown Fresno across from Tioga Sequoia at 736 Fulton St and online at houseofmorii.com