Tulare Union makes its pitch for top honors in Samsung’s STEM competition

Tulare Union High School was a top 10 national finalist in the Samsung “Solve for Tomorrow” STEM contest.

The students working on the project won $65,000 in Samsung supplies for their school.

Wednesday, they made their final pitch to the competition judges for the grand prize, worth an additional $130k.

The community also has an opportunity to help Tulare Union take home more money for their school by voting for their “Solve for Tomorrow” project at www.Samsung.com/solve.