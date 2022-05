The Tulare Outlets is honoring local military heroes with special, personalized light pole banners at the outlet center.

Anyone can nominate a hero starting May 4 here.

The hero must be a U.S. military service veteran with an honorable discharge or on active duty military service. The hero must reside or have resided in Tulare, Kern or Fresno County. The nomination must include a photo of the hero in their military uniform.