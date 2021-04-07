Tulare Joint Union is a national finalist in Samsung’s STEM contest and they need your vote

Tulare Joint Union High School is campaigning for votes in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest.

The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest challenges students grades 6-12 to solve problems in their communities using STEM or Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math skills.

The student group that participated in the contest created a device to help reduce the number of teen car crashes.

The device attaches to the dash of any car and alerts the driver when there are obstacles in the road or stop signs.

They are the only school from California to advance this far in the contest and they need everyone’s vote.

People can vote once a day at samsung.com/solvefortomorrow

Winning the contest would mean thousands of dollars and Samsung classroom supplies for Tulare Joint Union.