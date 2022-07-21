Of all the lessons learned during the Global Pandemic, perhaps none was as universal as our shared need for connectivity

. Having instant access to news, entertainment, education, remote work, medical services and loved ones’ voices elevated our smartphones and internet service from a convenience to a lifeline – but there are still millions of Americans who remain digitally disconnected.

TruConnect is bridging the digital divide by offering subsidized wireless services to eligible low-income consumers through two of the FCC’s programs. The FCC’s Lifeline benefit was founded in 1985 to support in-home landlines but has since been expanded to include smartphones and data plans. On Dec. 31, 2021, the FCC introduced the new Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to provide additional access to make broadband internet more affordable for qualifying Americans and Puerto Ricans