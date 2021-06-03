Tremendum Pictures ventures into podcasting telling unlikely stories

You know them as the filmmakers behind the thrills and scare in films like The Gallos and Held, now Travis Cluff and Chris Lofing, of Tremendum Pictures, are starting a podcast all about the filmmaking process.

The podcast is called Unlikely Story. It will feature indie filmmakers pulling back the curtain and sharing the unlikely stories of how films get made.

