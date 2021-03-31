Local filmmaker’s new thriller Held premieres April 9 at Maya Cinemas

Local film company Trememdum Pictures is set to premiere their newest thriller titled Held on April 9 at Maya Cinemas Fresno 16 and VOD.

Filmmaker Travis Cluff, of Tremendum, said people at London FrightFest, where the film opened last spring, said people described Held as, “Parasite and Get Out meets the Stepford Wives.”

The film follows Emma (Jill Awebrey) and Henry (Bart Johnson, Glee) as they escape to a high-end rental to try and reinvigorate their marriage. The couple is thrown into a nightmare after the first night when the high-tech house locks down and a “voice” watches their every move from an array of hidden cameras.

Watch the trailer for Tremendum’s Held below.