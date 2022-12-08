Millions suffer from joint pain due to injuries and osteoarthritis.

Conventional treatments include injections, pain medications or surgery. In advanced cases, joint replacement surgery may be required, with downtime and loss of mobility.

With so much at stake, Dr. David Greuner, a leading vascular surgeon developed the “no-knife” procedure.

This technique literally “starves” injured or diseased areas of oxygen, resulting in rapid pain relief with no downtime. And, it’s all done through a small needle entry point.