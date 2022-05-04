Château du Sureau is the Central Valley’s hidden gem for gourmet food with a bar program to match.

Chef Rob Snyder joined the to make us some cocktails paired with gourmet bar bites from Cellar Bar.

Cellar Bar is Château du Sureau’s cozy bar complete with classic cocktails, inventive drinks, an extensive wine list and a lite fare menu.

Cellar Bar now offers Smashburger Night Thursdays, where the special Brandt Rib-Eye Smashburger is available for $18 from 5:30 pm until sold out.

This Mother’s Day The Elderberry House is offering a special Mother’s Day Brunch Menu for $95.