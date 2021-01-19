Travis Ross makes another visit to Accelerated Charter High School

Accelerate Charter High School in Tulare passed out this year’s school swag with the help of tattoo artist and founder of The Lost Love Co.

Ross has been helping the school since his tattoo pop-up in the South Valley last summer. He went to a continuation school as a kid and related to many of the Accelerated students’ stories.

He raised money with his pop-up, a raffle, and designed the school’s swag. Ross made the trip up from LA to pass out the swag to students on Friday.