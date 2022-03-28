While you’re out exploring, do so with peace of mind with Lifekey Smart Strap.

Lifekey uses Tap OS to store and securely access personal medical data when it’s needed most.

With just a tap, contacts are notified and emergency responders are made available in the case of an emergency.

The straps are waterproof, comfortable, and durable enough for every adventure in any condition.

Smart straps don’t require batteries, Bluetooth, or even charging to work.

Common uses include checking in with family while hiking/biking/skiing/ect. – just a tap of their smart strap, and everyone in the family gets an instant notification with a GPS map location.



Users add information to the smart strap using the Lifekey app. Get safety and peace of mind for you and your loved ones without the distractions.