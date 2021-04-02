Transform your outdoor living space with Cal Turf

California Turf and Landscaping provides creative solutions to outdoor living.
Their friendly staff has creatives that can transform any space and they have relationships with trades from every sector to get your job done hassle free.
Check out what they did with this outdoor entertaining space at a home in Fresno.
Visit https://www.calturfandlandscaping.com/ or call (559) 667-9221 to bring your outdoor vision to life.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.