Just when it feels like the summer adventures are over and all the fun has been had, a hero appears to save the day!

With the Blu-ray and Digital release of Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear, families have an opportunity to get cosmically creative as they settle in to watch at home together. And, what better way to blast off from Lightyear to Schoolyear than by planning a space-themed watch party!

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Dalina Soto joins us to talk about some tasty – and healthy – “superior hero” recipe ideas any kid or parent will love.