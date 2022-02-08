TJ Watt invites local vet’s family to the Super Bowl LVI

T.J. Watt, linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, teamed up with USAA, an official NFL Salute to Service partner, and Together we Served, to award the family of a deceased military service member an experience of a lifetime… The Super Bowl.

United States Marine Corps Sgt. Duel Jeans served in the Korean War and was a proud Marine from 1947 to 2951. He worked to honor his country and his help fellow servicemen and women until his passing in 2013.

His wife, Pamela Jeans, a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, will get to go to the Super Bowl in his honor. Pamela joined the show to share her excitement and stories of her late husband.

