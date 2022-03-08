The workforce is changing. So many employees are settling into permanent remote work, but how do you manage to keep home-life and work-life separate when they occur in the same space?

Dr. Greg Hammer, MD is a Professor at Stanford University School of Medicine, pediatric intensive care physician, pediatric anesthesiologist, mindfulness expert, and the author of “GAIN without Pain: The Happiness Handbook for Health Care Professionals”. He joined the show with some concrete ways to avoid the work-from-home burnout.