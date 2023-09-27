As families settle into the new school year, Superintendent Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher from the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools joined the show with tips for how to have a good school year.
These are her top tips:
- Make sure your children are not absent from school unless they are sick; good attendance is essential to their education.
- Both mental and physical health are also essential for children to succeed.
- Reading with your children from a young age for at least 30 minutes daily is critical to their development; model good reading habits for your children by letting them see you read.
- Exercise with your children by doing fun activities outside.
- Children may also feel anxiety or worry as they navigate the school year; it’s important for parents to observe and connect with their children.