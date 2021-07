Me-n-Ed’s all over the valley are ready for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Their dining rooms are open, and their taprooms are filled with more than 30 beers, so many of them local just like some of the Olympic athletes this year!

And check out their mobile pizza truck! It stopped by the studio to help us throw our own Olympic watch party.

You can book the mobile pizza truck too at meneds.com/mobilepizzaparty or email mobilepizzaparty@meneds.com.