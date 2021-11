CalFresh, Federally known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, provides monthly benefits to people and families in need.

The benefits are based on income, not net worth, so people can have jobs and assets while still qualifying for CalFresh Food Benefits.

Lindsay Harris, Outreach Social Services Program Supervisor with The County of Fresno, joins Central Valley Today to talk about who qualifies for CalFresh and how to sign up.