This young entrepreneur’s pandemic business is giving back to her school

Audrey Boyer is a 13-year-old 8th grader at St. Anthony’s School.

Starting in March 2020, during the COVID pandemic quarantine she found herself unable to take part in her busy extracurricular activities of sports and ballet. So, she honed in on her art skills while spending time at home and started perfecting her drawings from anime characters to original designs. About a year ago, she decided to share some of her many original drawings and open an online shop featuring her art on Bucketfeet shoes.

Audrey’s online shop is available at aeboyer.threadless.com.

Audrey currently has five different shoe designs and plans on adding much more. In addition to shoes, there are limited series of accessories that feature her school colors. From now until December 2021, she plans to donate a portion of her artist profits for each item sold to her school where she has attended since kindergarten.

It’s the perfect time to shop for the holidays while helping to give back to a great school! Here are a few details when purchasing from her shop:

1. All items are made to order. Please be patient in waiting for the items to arrive. Some of the items can take up to two weeks or longer.

2. The shoes only come in women’s and men’s sizes (currently no children’s sizes). The women’s sizes range from 5-12 and the men’s sizes range from 7-13. If you don’t fit into any of the shoes, there are great accessories to order.

3. Holiday Savings Info: Free shipping in the U.S. from 11/1 -11/15 (minimum $45 purchase) and 10% off everything between 11/23-11/30.

Audrey’s goal is to sell 100 items from her shop from now until the end of December 2021.