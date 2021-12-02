This Tesla club is putting the drive in toy drive

The San Joaquin Tesla Owners Club is 2nd Toys or Tots toy drive, caravan to Kettleman City.

All the members will fill their “frunks” (the front trunk) with toys to hand off to Marines at the Kettleman City Supercharger.

Club President Joe Jesserson said his club was brought together through a love for Teslas, but stays together to give back to the community.

To donate a toy to the San Joaquin Tesla Owners Club contact them via Facebook or Instagram, visit their website, or email teslaownerssjv@gmail.com.