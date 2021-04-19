This sweet pit-terrier mix needs a forever home

Central Valley Today is on a mission to find forever homes for all pets in local shelters.  

Amie is 2 years old and a pit bull/terrier mix. She was rescued from local animal control agencies along with her 3 puppies. Amie is very sweet and loves attention and toys. She’s very playful and enjoys going out to the dog park. Slowly but surely, Amie is getting better at walking with a leash. She’d be the perfect companion for anyone who enjoys being active. 

Those interested in adopting Amie, can head to ValleyAnimal.org and submit a dog adoption application. Once the application is received, an animal care associate will review it and follow up with the applicant to schedule a private meet-and-greet.

Amie’s adoption fee is $180 and includes spay, up-to-date on vaccines, and microchip ID. 

