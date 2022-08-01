When Kelsey Moreira left her 9-5 and decided to get sober it sent her into the kitchen to a familiar treat, cookie dough.

At the time she was experimenting with a vegan diet and wanted a way to enjoy the uncooked treat. Fast forward several years, over an appearance on Shark Tank, over two brick-and-mortar stores, and Morieria’s edible and bakeable cookie dough Doughp is now sold online and a at grocery stores across the country.

She joined the show to talk about her company, how she got started, and how she is trying to help make the world a little sweeter by helping people who are struggling with mental health issues and addiction.