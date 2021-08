SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — It's a big day for kids at Selma Unified School District. Students returned for in-person learning on Thursday and were welcomed by teachers and friends — but at one elementary school, they were also greeted by therapy dogs.

"There's always that nervousness of the first day, meeting my teacher, 'Are they gonna like me? What it's going to be like?'" said Michelle Salcedo, principal at Eric White Elementary School.