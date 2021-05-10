This pit-mix has been through some tough battles and now she needs a forever home

Zuri (Animal ID: 23898) is a very active pit-mix and very eager to play. Anyone interested in adopting her or her sisters will need to be very patient. Her adoption fee is $180 and includes spay, up-to-date on vaccines, and microchip ID.

The Valley Animal Center found Zuri and sisters infected with scabies in February. Canine scabies is an infestation of mites that cause weight loss, severe itching, and hair loss. It is contagious to humans, so Zuri and her sisters were in isolation for quite some time. Through donations, The Valley Animal Center was able to raise more than $1,000 for the puppies’ care. Now, four months later, Zuri and her sisters are all done with their treatments and ready for their forever homes.