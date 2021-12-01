This one is for the ladies; Teneral Cellars pours a glass for women in the wine industry

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Teneral Cellars, a women-owned, purpose-driven all-digital winery, announced its partnership with World Central Kitchen for the Peace, Love & Joy Collection.

Released just in time for holiday sipping, the collection supports the giving spirit with $10 from every sale going toward WCK Direct, a text-to-order program that addresses the dramatic rise in food insecurity, the increased strain on the emergency food system and the struggling restaurant industry.

Teneral Cellars believes in elevating women and minorities in the wine and food industry, which is why they sought out a collaboration with WCK. WCK uses the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond. WCK is a team of food first responders mobilizing with the urgency of now to get meals to those who need them most.

Teneral Cellars supports a different charitable organization with every quarterly release.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss