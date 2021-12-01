This one is for the ladies; Teneral Cellars pours a glass for women in the wine industry

Teneral Cellars, a women-owned, purpose-driven all-digital winery, announced its partnership with World Central Kitchen for the Peace, Love & Joy Collection.

Released just in time for holiday sipping, the collection supports the giving spirit with $10 from every sale going toward WCK Direct, a text-to-order program that addresses the dramatic rise in food insecurity, the increased strain on the emergency food system and the struggling restaurant industry.

Teneral Cellars believes in elevating women and minorities in the wine and food industry, which is why they sought out a collaboration with WCK. WCK uses the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond. WCK is a team of food first responders mobilizing with the urgency of now to get meals to those who need them most.

Teneral Cellars supports a different charitable organization with every quarterly release.