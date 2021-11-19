This local businessman finds fulfillment in giving back to his community and now he’s our November Heroes Matter winner

AJ Rassamni is a businessman, husband, and giver.

He believes in finding fulfillment in life through charity and community engagement.

Rassamni’s wife nominated him for our Heroes Matter contest and didn’t have enough space in the entry form to include everything he does for his community.

“I’ve never seen any person as dedicated as my husband to the betterment of the community. His passion is to help the underserved kids and help keep the neighborhood clean and safe. In January 2020 after a year of perseverance, AJ joined forces with the Fresno School Board of Education and created an after-school intervention and prevention program. Once a week on Wednesdays at Kirk Elementary, students met with volunteers from Teens That Care and Edison High School Key Club super achievers’ members for a social behavior hour from 3 to 4 pm, and the second-hour activities were spent with mentors from police and fire departments from 4-5 to build a bond of trust. Unfortunately, this program was halted by Covid-19. However, AJ is in touch with the school board of education to relaunch the program this coming school year…”

“Since 2016, as the president of the Central Blackstone Merchants Association, AJ spends countless hours volunteering with code enforcement, to find shelter for the homeless and getting assistance for those who are willing to accept it. Along with the Police, code enforcement, and with the support of the Mayor’s office and district council members, AJ assists merchants with keeping the area clean from criminals and securing merchant properties in order to prosper,” Rassamni’s wife wrote.

AJ is the owner of Great American Car Wash where he constructed the Hero Wall, honoring those in the military and peace officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Now AJ Rassamni is our hero for the month of November! And thanks to Tachi Palace Casino Resort Rassamni now has $2400, which he is donating to four local causes close to his heart.

