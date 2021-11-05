This lamp can help you adjust to the time change

Daylight Savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 am, which means some of us will lose an hour of sleep and our sleep schedules will feel weird and off for the next few days.

The Allay Lamp can help with sleep and time adjustments. It’s a therapy lamp that helps people with both improved sleep as well as reduced pain from migraines and headaches.

The Allay Lamp is a unique lamp that uses a narrow band of green light to calm the brain, promote sleep and relieve headache pain, all without relying on medication! Invented by a Harvard medical school professor and neurologist, it’s the ideal solution for many people who are very much in need of a good night sleep and battle insomnia or are struggling with headaches and migraines. Allay’s patented glow naturally soothes the brain reducing stress, anxiety and headaches.

The Allay lamp is also a lifesaver for pregnant women and nursing moms who are seeking headache pain relief and are not able to use the stronger prescription migraine medications. Not to mention new moms and dads struggling with not being able to get back to sleep when they have been up with their baby. And, even better news! It works on little ones who have a hard time getting to sleep too!!

Now that’s a real game changer! The Allay Lamp is a safe and highly effective solution!