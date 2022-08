Making Waves Med Spa is making a splash in Fresno with a husband and wife medical team behind the name.

Dr. Amie Holmes, a gynecologist and natural fertility specialist, along with her husband Dr. Jonathan Holmes, a general surgeon, founded Making Waves Med Spa to provide medical-grade treatments while maintaining a relaxing spa environment.

Making Waves Medical Spa 7750 N Fresno St Suite 104 Fresno, CA 93720